Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2025 | 11:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 285.07 278.93

GBP 383.47375.19

EUR 331.38 324.24

JPY 1.9289 1.8872

SAR 75.98 74.34

AED 77.62 76.

46

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3150

LIBOR 3M 4.1979

LIBOR 6M 4.0420

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.45279.08276.57274.29271.68 269.32266.98

EUR326.31325.08 322.74320.66 318.16 315.96 313.70

GBP377.28375.49372.17369.14 365.63362.43359.27

APP/mzr/

More Stories From Business