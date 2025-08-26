Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2025 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 285.07 278.93
GBP 383.47375.19
EUR 331.38 324.24
JPY 1.9289 1.8872
SAR 75.98 74.34
AED 77.62 76.
46
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3150
LIBOR 3M 4.1979
LIBOR 6M 4.0420
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.45279.08276.57274.29271.68 269.32266.98
EUR326.31325.08 322.74320.66 318.16 315.96 313.70
GBP377.28375.49372.17369.14 365.63362.43359.27
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Business
-
Exchange rates for currency notes23 seconds ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 20252 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 20252 hours ago
-
Business community ready for strengthening national economy: S.M. Tanveer12 hours ago
-
Vigorous efforts to be made to help flood affectees: Mian Javed Iqbal13 hours ago
-
FCCI delegation proceeds to Japan13 hours ago
-
Qaisar Guccha to work as acting president FCCI13 hours ago
-
WASA directed to redress public complaints on priority basis15 hours ago
-
NA Committee on Privatization expresses concerns over the privatization of Utility Stores15 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal launches “Pakistan One” to empower youth, boost global competitiveness15 hours ago
-
Director Livestock directs for stronger feed planning, breeding and resource utilization15 hours ago
-
FIEDMC inaugurates new building15 hours ago