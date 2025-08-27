EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
August 27, 2025
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.66 280.62
GBP 381.69377.20
EUR 329.68 325.81
JPY 1.9184 1.8959
SAR 75.60 74.72
AED 77.24 76.
32
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3230
LIBOR 3M 4.2050
LIBOR 6M 4.0538
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.46279.19276.53274.28271.76 269.18266.84
EUR326.26325.15 322.67320.57 318.21 315.75 313.47
GBP377.42375.76372.24369.24 365.84362.33359.19
