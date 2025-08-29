Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 11:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) (29-08-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.61 280.57

GBP 382.78378.27

EUR 330.74 326.83

JPY 1.9299 1.9071

SAR 75.59 74.70

AED 77.22 76.

31

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.2802

LIBOR 3M 4.1712

LIBOR 6M 4.0166

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.42279.15276.49274.24271.72 269.13266.79

EUR327.28326.13 323.65321.57 319.21 316.72 314.42

GBP378.50376.82373.29370.28 366.86363.35360.16

APP/as/

