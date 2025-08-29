Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 11:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) (29-08-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.61 280.57
GBP 382.78378.27
EUR 330.74 326.83
JPY 1.9299 1.9071
SAR 75.59 74.70
AED 77.22 76.
31
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.2802
LIBOR 3M 4.1712
LIBOR 6M 4.0166
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.42279.15276.49274.24271.72 269.13266.79
EUR327.28326.13 323.65321.57 319.21 316.72 314.42
GBP378.50376.82373.29370.28 366.86363.35360.16
