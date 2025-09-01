Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) (01-09-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.56 280.52

GBP 383.47378.95

EUR 332.00 328.10

JPY 1.9302 1.9076

SAR 75.58 74.69

AED 77.21 76.

30

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.2726

LIBOR 3M 4.1711

LIBOR 6M 4.0206

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.37279.10276.44274.19271.66 269.08266.73

EUR328.55327.38 324.88322.80 320.46 317.91 315.60

GBP379.18377.50373.96370.94 367.51363.98360.78

APP/as/

More Stories From Business