EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2025 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) (01-09-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.56 280.52
GBP 383.47378.95
EUR 332.00 328.10
JPY 1.9302 1.9076
SAR 75.58 74.69
AED 77.21 76.
30
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.2726
LIBOR 3M 4.1711
LIBOR 6M 4.0206
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.37279.10276.44274.19271.66 269.08266.73
EUR328.55327.38 324.88322.80 320.46 317.91 315.60
GBP379.18377.50373.96370.94 367.51363.98360.78
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes5 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates45 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 20251 hour ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 20252 hours ago
-
Price of petrol kept unchanged, other petroleum products reduced10 hours ago
-
Two-day Colour & Chem Exhibition fetches mega business deals12 hours ago
-
New MoUs could boost bilateral trade between Pakistan, Bangladesh : Iftikhar Malik21 hours ago
-
Solar energy set to transform Pakistan’s power sector, says Saifur Rehman21 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 20251 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 20251 day ago
-
PA Speaker inaugurates 10th two-day Colour and Chem Exhibition1 day ago