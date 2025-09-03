Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 11:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) (03-09-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.51 280.47

GBP 378.90374.44

EUR 329.58 325.70

JPY 1.9042 1.8818

SAR 75.56 74.68

AED 77.20 76.

28

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.2549

LIBOR 3M 4.1604

LIBOR 6M 4.0080

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.32279.05276.39274.13271.61 269.02266.68

EUR326.15325.02 322.50320.43 318.07 315.57 313.29

GBP374.67373.01369.50366.51 363.12359.64356.48

