EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) (03-09-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.51 280.47
GBP 378.90374.44
EUR 329.58 325.70
JPY 1.9042 1.8818
SAR 75.56 74.68
AED 77.20 76.
28
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.2549
LIBOR 3M 4.1604
LIBOR 6M 4.0080
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.32279.05276.39274.13271.61 269.02266.68
EUR326.15325.02 322.50320.43 318.07 315.57 313.29
GBP374.67373.01369.50366.51 363.12359.64356.48

