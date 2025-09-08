Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 283.46 280.42

GBP 382.67378.16

EUR 331.95 328.05

JPY 1.9130 1.8906

SAR 75.55 74.66

AED 77.19 76.

27

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.2173

LIBOR 3M 4.1232

LIBOR 6M 4.9668

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.27279.00276.34274.09271.57 268.98266.65

EUR328.49327.32 324.79322.68 320.29 317.70 315.36

GBP378.38376.70373.13370.08 366.61363.07359.85

APP/as/

More Stories From Business