Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 12:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 283.46 280.42
GBP 382.67378.16
EUR 331.95 328.05
JPY 1.9130 1.8906
SAR 75.55 74.66
AED 77.19 76.
27
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.2173
LIBOR 3M 4.1232
LIBOR 6M 4.9668
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.27279.00276.34274.09271.57 268.98266.65
EUR328.49327.32 324.79322.68 320.29 317.70 315.36
GBP378.38376.70373.13370.08 366.61363.07359.85
APP/as/
