Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 283.36 280.32

GBP 384.41379.88

EUR 332.43 328.53

JPY 1.9218 1.8991

SAR 75.53 74.64

AED 77.15 76.

24

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.1469

LIBOR 3M 4.0206

LIBOR 6M 3.8392

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.17278.90276.24 273.99271.46 268.87266.53

EUR328.97327.80 325.26323.12 320.72 318.09 315.74

GBP380.09378.40374.81371.72 368.23364.65361.41

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nicaragua on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nicaragua on Independence Day

2 minutes ago
 NASA study reveals possible biosignatures on Mars

NASA study reveals possible biosignatures on Mars

2 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025. Handshake controversy mars Pakistan ..

Asia Cup 2025. Handshake controversy mars Pakistan-India clash in Dubai

20 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&S deploys AI to optimise UAE petroleum por ..

ADNOC L&S deploys AI to optimise UAE petroleum ports operations

33 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Honduras on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Honduras on Independence Day

48 minutes ago
 Hamdan Humanitarian Ship arrives in Al Arish under ..

Hamdan Humanitarian Ship arrives in Al Arish under ‘Operation Chivalrous Knigh ..

1 hour ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE's Adel Khalid retains European Sailing Champio ..

UAE's Adel Khalid retains European Sailing Champions League title

11 hours ago
 UAE Federal Supreme Court participates in Internat ..

UAE Federal Supreme Court participates in International Forum on Constitutional ..

11 hours ago
 Qatari PM: Israeli attack grave escalation

Qatari PM: Israeli attack grave escalation

12 hours ago
 UAE Ministry of Defence delegation offers condolen ..

UAE Ministry of Defence delegation offers condolences on passing of Awad Mohamme ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business