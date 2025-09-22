EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) (22-09-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.26 280.22
GBP 381.28376.80
EUR 332.28 328.38
JPY 1.9096 1.8871
SAR 75.53 74.64
AED 77.13 76.
73
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.1546
LIBOR 3M 4.0125
LIBOR 6M 3.8491
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.05278.68276.17 273.89271.27 268.90266.55
EUR328.79327.50 325.12322.93 320.41 318.05 315.67
GBP376.97375.16371.78368.67 365.07361.81358.57
APP/as
