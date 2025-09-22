Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 10:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) (22-09-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.26 280.22

GBP 381.28376.80

EUR 332.28 328.38

JPY 1.9096 1.8871

SAR 75.53 74.64

AED 77.13 76.

73

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.1546

LIBOR 3M 4.0125

LIBOR 6M 3.8491

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.05278.68276.17 273.89271.27 268.90266.55

EUR328.79327.50 325.12322.93 320.41 318.05 315.67

GBP376.97375.16371.78368.67 365.07361.81358.57

APP/as

More Stories From Business