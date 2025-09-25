Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) (25-09-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.21 280.17

GBP 381.26376.78

EUR 332.78 328.87

JPY 1.9051 1.8826

SAR 75.51 74.62

AED 77.11 76.

20

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.1585

LIBOR 3M 3.9984

LIBOR 6M 3.8445

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.02278.74276.09 273.84271.31 268.73266.39

EUR329.32328.12 325.54325.54 323.41 320.97 316.04

GBP376.98375.29371.71368.64 365.20361.64358.43

APP/as

More Stories From Business