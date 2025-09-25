Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 11:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) (25-09-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.21 280.17
GBP 381.26376.78
EUR 332.78 328.87
JPY 1.9051 1.8826
SAR 75.51 74.62
AED 77.11 76.
20
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.1585
LIBOR 3M 3.9984
LIBOR 6M 3.8445
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.02278.74276.09 273.84271.31 268.73266.39
EUR329.32328.12 325.54325.54 323.41 320.97 316.04
GBP376.98375.29371.71368.64 365.20361.64358.43
APP/as
Recent Stories
Senate Slams excessive fees on overseas remittances
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2025
India qualify for Asia Cup 2025 final after beating Bangladesh
Organic growers of Parsacha emerges brightly at the grand “Agricultural Exhibi ..
Social Cohesion Leaders Council explores social cohesion, quality of life
PPP wins three UC vice chairmen seats in districts East, Keamari, West
Darra Adam Khel disputes addressed in key meeting
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar meets delegation ..
Foreign policy success strengthening Pakistan’s global standing: Aqeel Malik
Infrastructure rehabilitation top priority after floods: Moeen Wattoo
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Khattak champions development in ..
More Stories From Business
-
Exchange rates for currency notes11 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates31 minutes ago
-
Senate Slams excessive fees on overseas remittances49 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 20252 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 20253 hours ago
-
Excise Dept collects Rs300m property tax in first quarter12 hours ago
-
Pak-Saudi private sectors agree to strengthen trade, investment cooperation12 hours ago
-
Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share: SAPM Haroon Akhtar14 hours ago
-
Four development schemes worth Rs 13.176b approved13 hours ago
-
ECC allows commercial import of used vehicles with higher duties13 hours ago
-
RCCI hosts Pak-Bangladesh Business Tourism Opportunity Conference in Dhaka14 hours ago
-
FBR finalizes tax-exemption mechanism for Gilgit-Baltistan14 hours ago