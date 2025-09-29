Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2025 | 01:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 283.16 280.13
GBP 380.28375.80
EUR 331.97 328.06
JPY 1.9008 1.8786
SAR 75.50 74.61
AED 77.11 76.
19
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.1634
LIBOR 3M 4.0015
LIBOR 6M 3.8719
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD279.96278.68276.03 273.76271.24 268.65266.32
EUR328.48327.36 324.74322.66 320.19 317.57 315.26
GBP375.99374.31370.73367.65 364.19360.67357.48
APP/mzr/
