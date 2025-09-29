Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 283.16 280.13

GBP 380.28375.80

EUR 331.97 328.06

JPY 1.9008 1.8786

SAR 75.50 74.61

AED 77.11 76.

19

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.1634

LIBOR 3M 4.0015

LIBOR 6M 3.8719

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD279.96278.68276.03 273.76271.24 268.65266.32

EUR328.48327.36 324.74322.66 320.19 317.57 315.26

GBP375.99374.31370.73367.65 364.19360.67357.48

APP/mzr/

More Stories From Business