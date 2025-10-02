Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2025 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 283.11 280.08
GBP 381.53377.04
EUR 332.20 328.31
JPY 1.9239 1.9013
SAR 75.49 74.60
AED 77.10 76.
17
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.1265
LIBOR 3M 3.9565
LIBOR 6M 3.8257
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD279.91278.63275.97 273.70271.17 268.59266.26
EUR328.73327.55 324.99322.83 320.33 317.69 315.38
GBP377.32375.53371.92368.80 365.31361.79358.52
APP/MSQ
