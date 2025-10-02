Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 283.11 280.08

GBP 381.53377.04

EUR 332.20 328.31

JPY 1.9239 1.9013

SAR 75.49 74.60

AED 77.10 76.

17

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.1265

LIBOR 3M 3.9565

LIBOR 6M 3.8257

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD279.91278.63275.97 273.70271.17 268.59266.26

EUR328.73327.55 324.99322.83 320.33 317.69 315.38

GBP377.32375.53371.92368.80 365.31361.79358.52

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Rana Sanaullah raises concerns over BISP data

Rana Sanaullah raises concerns over BISP data

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2025

2 hours ago
 PML-N committed to advancing Pakistan’s progress ..

PML-N committed to advancing Pakistan’s progress: Tariq Fazal

11 hours ago
 Four shot dead in Haveliyaan

Four shot dead in Haveliyaan

11 hours ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chinese CG visit In ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chinese CG visit Industrial Park

11 hours ago
11 injured near Rawalpindi road accident

11 injured near Rawalpindi road accident

11 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs me ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting on wheat support program ..

11 hours ago
 Acting President Gilani briefed on political and l ..

Acting President Gilani briefed on political and law & order Situation in KP

11 hours ago
 Govt stands with flood victims; peace top priority ..

Govt stands with flood victims; peace top priority: Amir Muqam

11 hours ago
 One killed, six injured in Mohmand accident

One killed, six injured in Mohmand accident

12 hours ago
 Acting President Gilani visits Peshawar, briefed o ..

Acting President Gilani visits Peshawar, briefed on political, law & order situa ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business