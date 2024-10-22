Exchange Rates For Currency Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 11:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 274.82
GBP 365.34 357.19
EUR 304.11 297.34
JPY 1.8609 1.8194
SAR 74.85 73.16
AED 76.53 75.
33
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.7446
LIBOR 3M 4.6263
LIBOR 6M 4.4376
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 275.61 273.69 270.43 267.99 264.86 261.72 258.94
EUR 298.38 296.52 293.33 291.12 288.12 285.10 282.50
GBP 358.20 355.70 351.45 348.25 344.18 340.10 336.49
APP/MS
