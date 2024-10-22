Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Exchange rates for currency rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.82

GBP 365.34 357.19

EUR 304.11 297.34

JPY 1.8609 1.8194

SAR 74.85 73.16

AED 76.53 75.

33

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.7446

LIBOR 3M 4.6263

LIBOR 6M 4.4376

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 275.61 273.69 270.43 267.99 264.86 261.72 258.94

EUR 298.38 296.52 293.33 291.12 288.12 285.10 282.50

GBP 358.20 355.70 351.45 348.25 344.18 340.10 336.49

APP/MS

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar United States Dollars

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

3 hours ago
 CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

14 hours ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

15 hours ago
 IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI f ..

IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

15 hours ago
 Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special ..

Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding

15 hours ago
Country director ADB calls on minister for Plannin ..

Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning

14 hours ago
 IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY ..

IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25

15 hours ago
 11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

15 hours ago
 AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mi ..

AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge

15 hours ago
 ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for fac ..

ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students

14 hours ago
 Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ ..

Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business