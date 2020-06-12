Exchange Reserves up by $2.6 bln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):The Country's total liquid foreign exchange reserves increased to US$ 17.1 billion by the end of March 2020, up by US$ 2.6 billion over end-June 2019, according to Pakistan Economic Survey launched here on Thursday.

The breakup of reserves accumulation in March 2020 showed that the SBP's reserves increased by US$ 3.6 billion to the US$ 10.8 billion against depletion of US$ 943.5 million to US $ 6.3 billion in commercial bank's reserves.

According to survey, while the rise in SBP's liquid reserves seemed substantial and an almost equivalent reduction in net forward liabilities suggests that actual reserve accumulation by SBP over this period was much higher.

The reserve accumulation during July-March FY2020 was a result of higher official disbursements and sufficient market purchases by the central bank, while IFI loans revived with the inception of the IMF program and allowed better market conditions to SBP for making FX purchases.

The improvement in the Foreign Exchange reserves led to a 3.8 percent appreciation of Pak rupee against the US dollar during July-February FY2020.

During FY2020 the PKR started appreciated during July-February, the NEER depreciated in the second and third quarters as against appreciation in the first quarter, as the currencies of other major trading partners appreciated against the US dollar.

However, the higher Relative Price Index (RPI) due to higher domestic inflation resulted in REER appreciation in all quarters of FY2020.

However, due to the fallout of COVID -19, the PKR depreciated by 3.9 percent in just one month during July-March FY2020.

The movement in PKR-US$ exchange rate in the interbank market is based on foreign exchange demand-supply gap.

The market-based adjustment is reflective of the country's overall external Balance of Payments position during the period. Further, compared to nominal ER depreciation, the NEER and REER for March over last month are only 1.9 and 0.98 percent respectively. This reflects the currency and inflation dynamics of Pakistan's major trading partners.

Pakistan has requested special assistance from the multilateral institutions, to counter the pandemic. In this regard, the total of US$ 5 billion of external assistance has been mobilized, out of which IMF has provided US$ 1.4 billion under Rapid Financing Instrument in budgetary support, World Bank has provided US$ 1.79 billion, Asian Development Board (ADB) has provided US$ 1.75 billion, in addition, G20 states have offered debt relief of US$ 1.8 billion. G-20 / Paris Club have offered suspension of principal and interest for over 70 developing countries, including Pakistan.