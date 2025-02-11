Exchnage Rates For Currency Notes
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 11:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.45 276.31
GBP 348.88 341.27
EUR 290.82 284.48
JPY 1.8580 1.8175
SAR 75.32 73.68
AED 76.90 75.
74
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3185
LIBOR 3M 4.3147
LIBOR 6M 4.2789
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 277.69 276.21 273.58 271.23 268.49 266.02 263.58
EUR 286.09 284.74 282.51 280.53 278.18 276.15 274.11
GBP 342.96 341.11 337.84 334.92 331.55 328.55 325.53
APP/MSQ
