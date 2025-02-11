Open Menu

Exchnage Rates For Currency Notes

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 11:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.45 276.31

GBP 348.88 341.27

EUR 290.82 284.48

JPY 1.8580 1.8175

SAR 75.32 73.68

AED 76.90 75.

74

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3185

LIBOR 3M 4.3147

LIBOR 6M 4.2789

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 277.69 276.21 273.58 271.23 268.49 266.02 263.58

EUR 286.09 284.74 282.51 280.53 278.18 276.15 274.11

GBP 342.96 341.11 337.84 334.92 331.55 328.55 325.53

More Stories From Business