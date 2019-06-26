Excise and Taxation Department surpasses tax collection target

The Excise and Taxation Department (ETD) surpassed its overall tax collection target in Faisalabad

An ETD spokesman on Wednesday that tax collection target for fiscal year 2018-19 was fixed as Rs 1.9627 billion but the department had recovered taxes of Rs 2.08 billion which is equal to 106 per cent of the set target.

He said that excise duty target was Rs 126.2 million but the department collected Rs 279.4 million which was equal to 221 percent of the set target.

Similarly, target of entertainment duty was fixed as Rs 5.

088 million but the department collected duty of Rs 6.595 million which is equal to 130 per cent of the target.

He said that motor vehicle branch collected tax of Rs 627 million against set target of Rs 613.3 million, thus achieving 102 percent target.

However, property tax branch collected tax of Rs 1.0974 billion against its set target of Rs 1.1434 billion. Thus it has achieved 96 per cent target.

Similarly, cotton fee target was fixed as Rs 2 million but the teams could achieve only 78 per cent target under this head by collecting cotton fee of Rs 1.57 million.