Excise Department Collects Rs 8.5 Mln Pending Dues From Property Tax Defaulters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 04:14 PM

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) Excise and Taxation department has recovered Rs 8.5 million pending dues from property tax defaulters.

Deputy Director Admin /ETO property wing Khalid Hussain Qasoori told APP on Thursday that they had carried out crackdown against the property tax defaulters over non payment of pending dues.

He said that warning notices were served and properties were also sealed by the department.

Qasoori said that Rs 8.5 million property tax dues have been recovered from the defaulters while properties were also de-sealed after tax payments.

However, the properties of those who didn't submitted dues were sealed up till now.

About top 200 property tax defaulters at four zones of Multan, ETO informed that arrest warrants and confiscation of properties notices were served to them.

He said that they will wait for recovery of pending dues till January 31 and further action will be taken from February Ist against such defaulters.

He informed that Rs 40 million property tax target was set for January and they were striving to achieve the target.

