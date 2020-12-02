UrduPoint.com
Excise Dept Collects Rs 430 Mln Property Tax Till Nov

Faizan Hashmi 36 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 01:33 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Excise, Taxation and narcotics department has collected Rs 430 millions out of Rs 675 millions property tax set target for fiscal year 2020 till November.

Deputy Director Admin/ETO property tax Khalid Hussain Qasoori told APP here on Wednesday that five percent rebate offer has been ended and added that this offer is only available for payment of taxes through E-payment.

He informed that there were 155,000 property tax consumers across the Multan district from which fifty percent had paid property tax so far.

He said that routine property tax recovery process is underway and no crackdown carried out so far as step to facilitate the taxpayers due to Coronavirus pandamic.

Qasoori informed that teams will be constituted to speed up tax collection from next month of December.

He said that they were going to start survey from December to detect new units to bring it in tax net as the excise inspectors will conduct survey.

He said that corona SOPs were being fully followed and all preventive measures being taken in excise office.

