UrduPoint.com

Excise Dept Recovers Rs 300m Property Tax As A Week Remains To Avail 'rebate Offer'

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Excise dept recovers Rs 300m property tax as a week remains to avail 'rebate offer'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Excise and Taxation department has recovered Rs 300 million out of Rs 560 million property tax target set for three months as people availing rebate offer given by the provincial government over payment of taxes through E-pay.

Talking to APP here on Friday, Excise and Taxation Officer Admin/ property wing Khalid Hussain Qasoori said that the taxes recovery through E-pay was in full swing as 10 percent rebate on property tax and 15 percent on payment of token taxes was being offered.

He said that the rebate offer would end by September 30. He said that the big taxpayers including traders and others were availing the opportunity and hoped that they would achieve maximum target by end of current month.

He said that payments of taxes through E-pay was easy way as taxpayers could submit their respective taxes by sitting at their homes.

Excise officer further said that 100 percent property challans had been distributed among 1,75,000 property taxpayers across the district, adding that Rs 800 million property tax target was set for Multan district during ongoing fiscal year 2022-23.

He said that the taxes with actual amount would be recovered after end of rebate offer and crackdown against chronic and dead defaulters would also be launched for recovery of pending dues soon.

Mr Qasoori stated that the front desks was set up at excise office for the guidance of the taxpayers and to facilitate them.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Multan Dead September Government Million

Recent Stories

US President vows to continue helping Pakistan in ..

US President vows to continue helping Pakistan in coping with devastating floods

26 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Shikhare get engag ..

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Shikhare get engaged

38 minutes ago
 Sindh govt releases wheat quota to flour Mills

Sindh govt releases wheat quota to flour Mills

55 minutes ago
 OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US ..

OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US Special Representative for Af ..

2 hours ago
 PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitat ..

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitation of flood-affected people

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA tod ..

Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.