Excise dept recovers Rs 300m property tax as a week remains to avail 'rebate offer'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Excise and Taxation department has recovered Rs 300 million out of Rs 560 million property tax target set for three months as people availing rebate offer given by the provincial government over payment of taxes through E-pay.

Talking to APP here on Friday, Excise and Taxation Officer Admin/ property wing Khalid Hussain Qasoori said that the taxes recovery through E-pay was in full swing as 10 percent rebate on property tax and 15 percent on payment of token taxes was being offered.

He said that the rebate offer would end by September 30. He said that the big taxpayers including traders and others were availing the opportunity and hoped that they would achieve maximum target by end of current month.

He said that payments of taxes through E-pay was easy way as taxpayers could submit their respective taxes by sitting at their homes.

Excise officer further said that 100 percent property challans had been distributed among 1,75,000 property taxpayers across the district, adding that Rs 800 million property tax target was set for Multan district during ongoing fiscal year 2022-23.

He said that the taxes with actual amount would be recovered after end of rebate offer and crackdown against chronic and dead defaulters would also be launched for recovery of pending dues soon.

Mr Qasoori stated that the front desks was set up at excise office for the guidance of the taxpayers and to facilitate them.