Excise dept serves warning notices on 17,000 commercial tax defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Excise department served warning notices on 17,000 commercial tax defaulters for payment of property tax dues.

Senior taxation officer / admin Khalid Hussain Qasoori talking to media persons here said that the final warning notices had been issued to defaulters and added that the grand operation would be launched against defaulters after completion of deadline.

He warned that defaulters could face sealing of properties, confiscation and arrest over non payment of dues.

He informed that they had collected over Rs 670 million out of Rs 870 million total property tax target set by provincial government for Multan district during 2023-2024.

Mr Qasoori stated that the domestic and commercial units of the district have to pay Rs 200 million property tax.

He said that the teams have been formed which would launch crackdown against defaulters after deadline set till March 20.

Emphasizing on business community, commercial markets and plazas owners for ensuring payment of taxes, he said that 70 percent of the money collected from property tax was spent on local development projects.

He urged them to pay the property tax immediately as a responsible citizens for ensuring uplift and basic amenities of the city and region and protect themselves from facing any legal action.