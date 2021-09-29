UrduPoint.com

Excise Deptt Recovers Rs 350m Property Tax

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 03:09 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Excise, taxation and narcotics department has recovered Rs 350 million property tax so far against set target of Rs 965 million for current fiscal year.

Deputy director admin/ ETO Property tax wing Khalid Hussain Qasoori told APP here on Wednesday that the property tax collection drive was in full swing and efforts were underway to achieve 500 million target by September 30.

He said that the provincial government had announced 10 percent rebate offer on property tax and 15 percent on submission of token taxes through E-pay till the end of current month.

He urged the taxpayers to avail the rebate offer and submit their taxes in time to avert any trouble.

Qasoori said that awareness drive was also underway as excise teams went to trade centres, shopping malls and markets to aware the business community about government's rebate offer while 21 counters were set-up across the Multan division for online payment of taxes.

He informed that the tax with one percent surcharge would be collected after ending of bate offer.

