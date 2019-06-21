Excise operation against defaulters; 137 vehicles challaned, 34 impounded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Excise and Taxation (E&T) Rawalpindi under its operation against token tax defaulters, improper number plates and unregistered vehicles issued 137 challan tickets and impounded 34.

Talking to APP Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Sohail Shahzad informed that eight special teams on the directives of E&T Rawalpindi Director and Motor-vehicle Registration Authority (MRA) Officer Rawalpindi Malik Amjad Ali Khan and MRA-II, Sohail Sabir checked a large number of vehicles at different points of the district and confiscated over 111 registration books and 26 other documents of the token tax defaulters.

He said, the teams conducted special checking of vehicles under his supervision while Excise Inspectors, Gul Sher Khan, Raza Shah, Zulfiqar Abbas, Ehtisham ul Haq, Jahangir Khan, Ajmal Bhatti and Fayyaz Babar were in-charges of the teams deployed in different areas.

He said the authorities concerned had strictly ordered to tighten noose around the vehicle of token and other taxes defaulters.

The department would continue its operation against the defaulters and their vehicles would also be impounded, he added.