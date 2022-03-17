Excise, taxation dept directed to timely achieve revenue target

:A meeting to review performance and progress on revenue recovery by the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :A meeting to review performance and progress on revenue recovery by the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held here on Thursday.

The meeting which was chaired by Director General Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Mahmood Aslam Wazir gave 15-day time to the department to show further improvement on the revenue recovery front and ensure a set target.

Director Revenue, Director Registration, Director Peshawar Region and other officers, excise spokesman attended the meeting.

The department's spokesman said that the meeting reviewed revenue recovery and performance for 8 months starting July-February of FY 22-2021.

The director general said that progress and performance reports of Regional Directors and District Excise and Taxation Officer would be reviewed and recommendations would be presented to top officials.

Mahmood Aslam Wazir has called for expanding the scope of intelligence based operations against drugs, especially to purge educational institutions of scourge of drugs.

He also directed for facilitating tax payers, car owners and the public by extending them urgent help.

The meeting was also briefed about matters pertaining to illegal vehicles seized and further legal process in this regard.

The department was directed to expedite work on ongoing reforms to enhance efficiency. The meeting also directed to expand the scope of the tax net instead of imposing additional burden on taxpayers.

The department was told that prompt measures should be taken for addressing complaints received through the Pakistan Citizen Portal.