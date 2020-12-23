UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 11:50 AM

Exclusion of bogus voters in FPCCI election hailed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :United business Group (UBG) on Wednesday hailed the categorical assurances of the authorized representatives of Director General Trade Organisation ( DGTO) and Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) that 34 bogus votes of 17 fake trade bodies of Balochistan will not be included in the final voter list for upcoming election of the FPCCI.

Talking to a delegation of voters from Jhang, Gujranwala and Sialkot here, the UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik said that it would pave the way for free, fair, transparent and impartial annual election of the apex body of chambers of commerce and Industry being held on December 30.

Malik vowed, "We will be successful in getting exclude another two bogus votes of Loralai Chamber of Commerce and Industry by submitting undeniable lawful documentary evidence." On this occasion, UBG Presidential candidate for FPCCI Khalid Tawab said that Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai former President FPCCI and Haji Jamal Uddin Achakzai had challenged bogus votes in Balouchistan High Court on the grounds that these 17 trade bodies were not existing anywhere in the entire province and how their bogus votes can be included in the final list? A Division Bench of Balochistan High Court disposed of the writ petition after having assurances from representatives of DGTO and FPCCI that no bogus vote shall be included in the final list, he maintained.

Khalid Tawab hoped that UBG will sweep the FPCCI election with record highest number of votes in the history of country.

Pervaiz Lala, the candidate for VP from Punjab, said that all the genuine voters from Balochistan had assured the SM Muneer and other UBG leadership of full support to the UBG penal. He added, "Our VP candidate from Balochistan, Ms Farzana Ahmad Ali Baloch was already elected unopposed on women seat and another UBG VP candidate Adeel Siddiqui returned unopposed on Sindh seat which proved popularity of the Group as traders and chambers across the country have outrightly rejected the one man show of outgoing FPCCI President Anjum Nisar and his Businessman Panel."

