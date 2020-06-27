Executive Order to Reduce Importance of College Degrees for US Govt. Jobs - Ivanka Trump

US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Friday afternoon reducing the importance of having a college or university degree when seeking employment with the US federal government where it is not directly relevant, Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump said on Friday morning

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Friday afternoon reducing the importance of having a college or university degree when seeking employment with the US Federal government where it is not directly relevant, Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump said on Friday morning.

"The federal government's new executive order will not demand degrees," Ivanka Trump, co-chair of the American Workforce Policy Advisory board, said in a phone press conference. "This executive order has the nation's largest employer leading by example."

Senior Trump administration officials have said the new executive order will direct the US government to reform its recruiting procedures to ensure that the basic skills of all job applicants are given greater importance in deciding whether to employ them over having a college degree that is not directly relevant to the job.

"Ivanka s idea is to move the work force away from the idea that you have to have a college degree. It's about lifting barriers for Americans living in vulnerable communities living on the margins... They are moving to skill-based assessment. [But] this will not affect positions where a college degree is relevant," a senior Trump administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

The US government is the largest employer in the United States with 2.1 million civilian workers.