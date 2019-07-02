UrduPoint.com
Exemptions For Iran, Libya, Venezuela From OPEC+ Deal To Remain In Place - Omani Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 45 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 05:19 PM

Exemptions for Iran, Libya, Venezuela From OPEC+ Deal to Remain in Place - Omani Minister

Exemptions for Iran, Libya and Venezuela from the OPEC+ oil output cut deal remain, Omani Oil Minister Mohammed Al Rumhi told reporters Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Exemptions for Iran, Libya and Venezuela from the OPEC+ oil output cut deal remain, Omani Oil Minister Mohammed Al Rumhi told reporters Tuesday.

"Yes, they will continue," Al Rumhi said when asked about exemptions for the three countries receiving concessions under the deal.

