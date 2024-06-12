Ex.FPCCI Office Bearer Hails Federal Budget
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 09:35 PM
Former vice president, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI), Mohammad Adnan Jalil has hailed the budget as realistic containing no bid to inflate revenue through imaginary surplus and other proceeds
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Former vice president, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI), Mohammad Adnan Jalil has hailed the budget as realistic containing no bid to inflate revenue through imaginary surplus and other proceeds.
In a comment on the Federal budget for financial year 2024-25, he hailed pension reforms initiative for the public sector employees and increase in the allocation for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and efforts of the government to rope in capital gains on securities and real estate.
Adnan Jalil, who is a former provincial minister, commended the budget for 20% to 25 % increase in the salaries of the public sector employees and 15% increase in the pension of retired employees.
He said that increase in the salaries will provide relief to inflation-hit public sector employees.
He appreciated the imposition of car registration duty on the basis of value and as per engine capacity. However, he was not in favour of the withdrawal of concessions on hybrid and electric and luxury vehicles.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Senator Bushra Anjum elected as Chairperson Education Committee, Sherry Rehman a ..
SCCI welcomes federal budget 2023-24, terms business friendly
MNA commends PM Shehbaz for presenting people-friendly budget amid economic chal ..
Karachiites applaud people-centric federal budget for FY 2024-25
Two drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered
Ministers visit Bhalwal, meet families of deceased sanitary workers
India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States
Economists, businessmen, people laud federal budget 2024-25
Balochistan not ignored in federal budget; says CM Bugti
India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States
Robber killed in Wah
Cleaning work of Phalili Nala started in Uthal
More Stories From Business
-
Karachiites applaud people-centric federal budget for FY 2024-258 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur’s traders term Federal Budget people-friendly33 minutes ago
-
Govt to set up NDC, DPA for promoting digital transformation: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senat ..19 minutes ago
-
Govt to allocate Rs4 bln for E-Bikes, Rs2 bln for energy efficient fans: Aurangzeb19 minutes ago
-
Three-pronged strategy to be adopted to reform pension scheme: Aurangzeb18 minutes ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Aurangzeb announces upto 25% increase in salaries ..18 minutes ago
-
US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision3 hours ago
-
France mourns loss of 1960s icon Francoise Hardy3 hours ago
-
US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision3 hours ago
-
Blood grouping, transfusion awareness camp at Sialkot University4 hours ago
-
Former KPTMA chief hails cut in discount rate4 hours ago
-
WB maintains 3.3 pct growth forecast for Romanian economy3 hours ago