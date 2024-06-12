Ex.FPCCI office bearer hails federal budget

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Former vice president, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI), Mohammad Adnan Jalil has hailed the budget as realistic containing no bid to inflate revenue through imaginary surplus and other proceeds.

In a comment on the Federal budget for financial year 2024-25, he hailed pension reforms initiative for the public sector employees and increase in the allocation for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and efforts of the government to rope in capital gains on securities and real estate.

Adnan Jalil, who is a former provincial minister, commended the budget for 20% to 25 % increase in the salaries of the public sector employees and 15% increase in the pension of retired employees.

He said that increase in the salaries will provide relief to inflation-hit public sector employees.

He appreciated the imposition of car registration duty on the basis of value and as per engine capacity. However, he was not in favour of the withdrawal of concessions on hybrid and electric and luxury vehicles.

