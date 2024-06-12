Open Menu

Ex.FPCCI Office Bearer Hails Federal Budget

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 09:35 PM

Ex.FPCCI office bearer hails federal budget

Former vice president, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI), Mohammad Adnan Jalil has hailed the budget as realistic containing no bid to inflate revenue through imaginary surplus and other proceeds

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Former vice president, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI), Mohammad Adnan Jalil has hailed the budget as realistic containing no bid to inflate revenue through imaginary surplus and other proceeds.

In a comment on the Federal budget for financial year 2024-25, he hailed pension reforms initiative for the public sector employees and increase in the allocation for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and efforts of the government to rope in capital gains on securities and real estate.

Adnan Jalil, who is a former provincial minister, commended the budget for 20% to 25 % increase in the salaries of the public sector employees and 15% increase in the pension of retired employees.

He said that increase in the salaries will provide relief to inflation-hit public sector employees.

He appreciated the imposition of car registration duty on the basis of value and as per engine capacity. However, he was not in favour of the withdrawal of concessions on hybrid and electric and luxury vehicles.

APP/aqk

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Budget Vehicles Car Chamber Commerce Government

Recent Stories

Senator Bushra Anjum elected as Chairperson Educat ..

Senator Bushra Anjum elected as Chairperson Education Committee, Sherry Rehman a ..

8 minutes ago
 SCCI welcomes federal budget 2023-24, terms busine ..

SCCI welcomes federal budget 2023-24, terms business friendly

8 minutes ago
 MNA commends PM Shehbaz for presenting people-frie ..

MNA commends PM Shehbaz for presenting people-friendly budget amid economic chal ..

8 minutes ago
 Karachiites applaud people-centric federal budget ..

Karachiites applaud people-centric federal budget for FY 2024-25

8 minutes ago
 Two drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered

Two drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered

8 minutes ago
 Ministers visit Bhalwal, meet families of deceased ..

Ministers visit Bhalwal, meet families of deceased sanitary workers

7 seconds ago
India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with Unite ..

India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States

9 seconds ago
 Economists, businessmen, people laud federal budge ..

Economists, businessmen, people laud federal budget 2024-25

12 seconds ago
 Balochistan not ignored in federal budget; says CM ..

Balochistan not ignored in federal budget; says CM Bugti

14 seconds ago
 India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with Unite ..

India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States

33 minutes ago
 Robber killed in Wah

Robber killed in Wah

33 minutes ago
 Cleaning work of Phalili Nala started in Uthal

Cleaning work of Phalili Nala started in Uthal

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business