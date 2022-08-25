UrduPoint.com

Exhibition Being Held To Enhance Mutual Trade Between Iran And Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Exhibition being held to enhance mutual trade between Iran and Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :A three-day long exhibition to enhance cooperation for mutual trade and investment between Iran and Pakistan being held here in Islamabad will conclude tomorrow.

'Pakistan-Iran Trade Exhibition', organized under the auspices of the Embassy of Iran in Islamabad with the support of Iran National Innovation Fund and Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare Iran, began on August 24 at Pak-China Friendship Centre.

The Iranian business groups worth $ 800 million including traders and 33 companies arrived in Pakistan from Iran to participate in the 'Pak-Iran Trade Exhibition'.

These companies and business groups are related to various commercial sectors. Around 33 Iranian companies including 22 traditional businesses and 11 knowledge based companies specializing in science and technology and innovation, telecoms, dairy and food industry, kitchen wares, carpet, iron industry and textile industry, participated in the exhibition.

The owners of Iranian companies participating in the exhibition were of the view that the 'Pakistan-Iran Trade Exhibition' would help in bringing the business community of both countries closer and promoting mutual investment. They said that Pakistan and Iran both were located at geo-strategic positions and this could facilitate the development of regional trade and the achievement of geo-economic goals by the countries of the region.

Talking to APP, Mohsen Barekatin, Managing Director of Mongolia Flavor and Fragrance, a knowledge based business group from Iran, said that "Our company is working on new tastes and flavors in food." He said that his company was worth $ 300 million Dollar, which was considered the largest company in the middle East working in this sector.

He said that their company was introducing new innovations and techniques in this sector.

The organizer of the exhibition, Chairman and board CEO of Milad- E- Noor Group, Ali Mohtasham Amiri said that the purpose of this trade exhibition was to bring the business community of the two countries closer and increase opportunities for mutual trade. He said that the exhibition offered an opportunity to develop communication and coordination between the businessmen of the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Seyed Mohammad Ali Hossein said that it was important for the business communities of both countries to come closer to promote mutual trade between Iran and Pakistan. The Ambassador said that the purpose of the Pakistan-Iran trade exhibition was to increase cooperation in the fields of trade, industry and investment in both countries.

Ambassador Mohammad Ali Hosseini said that recently Pakistan Iran Joint Economic Commission (JEC) talks were held in Pakistan and Iran to promote mutual trade between the two countries. Its aim was to increase the volume of trade between the two countries.

He said that after these negotiations, agreements were also signed between the two countries in four different fields.

Iran's Minister for Corporate, Labor and Social Welfare Mehdi Maskani said that this was the first event held after the Pakistan Iran Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting.

He said that for the prosperity of both the nations, they have to come closer to each other in different sectors of the economy. He said that both countries had extensive ties in bilateral and transit trade.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Business Iran Dollar Company Mongolia Middle East August Textile Event From Industry Million

Recent Stories

realme Pakistan’s Country Director Syed Mashood ..

Realme Pakistan’s Country Director Syed Mashood Hassan Shares His Opinions on ..

3 hours ago
 Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood ..

Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood disasters is impressive Khawaj ..

3 hours ago
 CIRCLE Women Association brings the world's bigges ..

CIRCLE Women Association brings the world's biggest female centric tech startup ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

6 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.