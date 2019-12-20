UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exhibition On China's Traditional Solar Terms Opens In Beijing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 11:59 AM

Exhibition on China's traditional solar terms opens in Beijing

An exhibition featuring China's traditional 24 solar terms was unveiled at the China Agricultural Museum in Beijing Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :An exhibition featuring China's traditional 24 solar terms was unveiled at the China Agricultural Museum in Beijing Thursday.

The 24 solar terms, developed thousands of years ago, are the seasonal division points in the traditional Chinese Calendar. Ancient Chinese created the terms to schedule their agricultural activities.

The five-day event aims to promote the culture of the 24 solar terms to the public, especially to the younger generation.

Visitors can feel the charm of the 24 solar terms through displays, games and lectures.

At an annual meeting on promoting the 24 solar terms on Thursday afternoon, experts called for efforts from the whole society to protect and pass on this culture.

In 2016, UNESCO inscribed China's 24 solar terms on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Beijing 2016 Event From

Recent Stories

Japanese Economy Minister Announces Plans to Visit ..

2 minutes ago

Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza

2 minutes ago

Moon to hold bilateral summit with Abe in China on ..

2 minutes ago

Death sentence to Pervez Musharraf: PBC questions ..

16 minutes ago

Wapda issues latest position of rivers’ in and o ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 20, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.