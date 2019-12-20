(@FahadShabbir)

An exhibition featuring China's traditional 24 solar terms was unveiled at the China Agricultural Museum in Beijing Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :An exhibition featuring China's traditional 24 solar terms was unveiled at the China Agricultural Museum in Beijing Thursday.

The 24 solar terms, developed thousands of years ago, are the seasonal division points in the traditional Chinese Calendar. Ancient Chinese created the terms to schedule their agricultural activities.

The five-day event aims to promote the culture of the 24 solar terms to the public, especially to the younger generation.

Visitors can feel the charm of the 24 solar terms through displays, games and lectures.

At an annual meeting on promoting the 24 solar terms on Thursday afternoon, experts called for efforts from the whole society to protect and pass on this culture.

In 2016, UNESCO inscribed China's 24 solar terms on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.