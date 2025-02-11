Exhibitions Essential To Open New Avenues For Businesses: LCCI President
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Exhibitions are essential for driving trade, innovation and economic development by offering businesses, entrepreneurs and industries a platform to showcase their products, services and latest advancements.
Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad stated this while speaking at a "Made in Uzbekistan" exhibition organized by the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Pakistan. Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev was the chief guest while prominent business leaders, trade representatives and government officials attended the event, according to the LCCI spokesman here Tuesday.
Mian Abuzar Shad said that the exhibitions create opportunities for networking, international collaborations and open up new avenues for business expansion. These events also provide valuable market insights, help companies stay informed about industry trends, and facilitate strategic partnerships.
The LCCI President said that for emerging economies, exhibitions attract foreign investment, boost exports, and support industrial growth. Additionally, they serve as a crucial link between policymakers, investors and business leaders, enabling discussions on trade policies, economic reforms, and future opportunities.
He underscored the strong historical, cultural and economic ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan. He stressed the need for enhanced trade relations and deeper economic cooperation, urging businesses to explore the vast opportunities available in both markets.
"Uzbekistan's rapidly growing industrial sector and Pakistan’s dynamic business landscape create possibilities for trade and investment.
Events like the ‘Made in Uzbekistan’ Exhibition provide a crucial gateway to forge new partnerships and boost economic collaboration, he added.
He said that high-quality cotton, fabrics, garments and textile machinery, reinforcing Uzbekistan’s role as a key player in the global textile market. A wide range of organic produce, processed foods, dairy products and dry fruits, demonstrating Uzbekistan’s strengths in modern farming and agribusiness. Cutting-edge pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and healthcare innovations, highlighting the country’s growing expertise in the sector.
Mian Abuzar Shad said that advanced automotive technologies, spare parts, and heavy machinery, reflecting Uzbekistan’s evolving industrial landscape. Innovative building materials, smart city solutions, and real estate projects, showcasing Uzbekistan’s urban development initiatives.
Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Alisher Tukhtaev welcomed the participation of Pakistani business leaders. He said single country exhibitions and exchange of trade delegations play a key role in promoting trade and investment between the two countries.
The LCCI President said that as a leading voice for Pakistan’s business community, the LCCI is committed to play its due role for the promotion of trade and industry.
Mian Abuzar Shad assured full support for businesses seeking to expand operations in Uzbekistan and encouraged Pakistani entrepreneurs to tap into Uzbekistan’s strategic market advantages, business-friendly policies and growing economy.
