Expected Volume Of Lost Oil, Gas Revenues Of Russian Budget To Drop To $50 Mln - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Expected Volume of Lost Oil, Gas Revenues of Russian Budget to Drop to $50 Mln - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The expected volume of lost oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget in July will decrease to 4.5 billion rubles ($50 million) from 30.3 billion rubles in June, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The expected volume of additional oil and gas revenues of the Federal budget is projected in July 2023 in the amount of -4.5 billion rubles. The deviation of actually received oil and gas revenues from the expected monthly volume of oil and gas revenues in June 2023 amounted to 30.3 billion rubles," the ministry's data showed.

