Expert Urges Government To Bring More Tax Payers In Tax Net

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2022 | 07:13 PM

An expert on economy has urged the government to bring more people under the tax fold who earn taxable income but still not listed as tax payers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :An expert on economy has urged the government to bring more people under the tax fold who earn taxable income but still not listed as tax payers.

Talking to APP here Tuesday, Dr. Fahad Qureshi, a social sciences teacher of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan said that there were around eight (8) million people who can pay taxes but still away from the tax network.

He said that agriculture products like wheat or wheat flour would have gone beyond the common peoples' reach had there been no subsidy from the government.

He said that subsidies being extended by the government to agriculture sector were keeping the prices of agriculture produce including food lower in the country compared to the rest of the world.

He said that export of wheat was not allowed to ensure food security in the country and it was helping to keep its prices within the affordability limits of the people.

He said, country's cotton farmers also provide cotton to textile sector at a price that keep the textile products competitive in the international market.

