Expert Warns of Failure of European Markets, Looming Inflation

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Volatile European markets are headed for failure and inflation, although panic is not surfacing at the moment despite pending Russian countersanctions, French economist Jacques Sapir, who heads the EHESS school in Paris, told Sputnik.

"There is a very great inflationary risk for the coming months in Europe, and we do not yet know the countermeasures that Moscow will take in response to European and American sanctions. For the moment the markets are falling in Europe. They are very volatile, but there is no panic that would cause the stock market to fall by 30%, for example," Sapir said.

Inflationary risks come from simultaneously three directions, which makes it "difficult to manage," according to the expert.

First is the investment policy implemented across Europe to support the post-COVID-19 economic recovery and the recent boost of defense spending.

Second, the "spectacular" increase in the price of raw materials, started by the post-COVID-19 recovery, which is due to demand outgrowing supply. As noted by the expert, the supply, which is Russian for a large part for such raw materials as wheat, metals, gas and oil, could suddenly decrease with the sanctions: the price per barrel of oil has risen to $108 for the WTI brand and $112 for Brent. Sapir expects the price growth to persist and even increase until the end of the first half of the year.

"In terms of gas, 60% of Europe's contracts with its suppliers are long-term, mainly with Russia, which has always respected its contracts, even at the worst times of the Cold War.

But this means that 40% of the supply depends on the spot markets, on a day-to-day basis and there, the prices have soared. If Gazprom withdraws tomorrow from these European spot markets, Europe would be unable to compensate for this loss, if only because alternative producers of LNG, such as the United States, Nigeria, Algeria or Egypt, already supply elsewhere at full capacity, particularly in Asia and most importantly, all the existing LNG regasification stations in Europe are saturated and there are not enough LNG carriers," Sapir said.

Finally, the expert expects European central banks not to intervene "as much as they should" and to continue to inject liquidity into the economy, which will support the stock markets but could create "dangerous bubbles."

The expert opined that Russia has replaced COVID-19 as the factor spurring inflation in Europe. He believes that this rise in inflation, which he said can go into double digits, will de facto create impoverishment. He said the lower middle class in some European countries is already at "survival levels."

The French expert called on European governments to address the economic crisis and compensate the part of the population which sees its purchasing power seriously eroding, with food, heating and transport costs soaring. In France, President Emmanuel Macron will still be accused of "burning the cash register," but massive public aid will have to be continued, Sapir said.