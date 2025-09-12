Experts Call To Promote Innovation And Entrepreneurship Among Youth
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The experts have stressed the need to promote innovation and entrepreneurship among youth and said that it is not only a pathway to self-reliance but also a powerful tool to address concerns like unemployment and poverty.
Addressing a session on “Innovation and Commercialization– The Spirit of Entrepreneurship” organized by Business Incubation Center (BIC), University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Prof. Dr. Mubashir Mehdi, Director ORIC/ BIASED, Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Multan, said that entrepreneurship transforms ideas into practical solutions that directly contribute to societal wellbeing.
He said that small businesses can play significant role in economic growth and job creation and it is need of the hour to encourage young generation to create opportunities that will reduce dependency, alleviate poverty and generate sustainable jobs.
He urged the youngsters to bring innovation to their products so that they can find a place in the market.
Principal Officer UAF Prof. Dr. Rao Zahid Abbas highlighted that entrepreneurship must be promoted among youth.
He said that Pakistan’s youth is its greatest asset. "By channelizing their talent into entrepreneurial ventures, we can tackle socio-economic challenges more effectively. Strategic sessions like this instill confidence in young graduates to transform innovative concepts into business models," he added.
Director Business Incubation Center (BIC) Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad said, "By fostering innovation and commercialization we can not only prepare our youth for self-employment but also strengthen the economic landscape." He said that commercialization strengthens the industry-academia linkages.
He also shared insight on Vice Chancellor vision to promote entrepreneurial ecosystem at campus and shared BIC initiatives and upcoming events details.
