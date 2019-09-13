UrduPoint.com
Experts For Promoting Marble And Granite Sector To Boost Exports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 09:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Speakers at a day-long seminar stressed the need of promoting marble and granite sector to enhance exports from the country and help economic development.

The seminar was organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) with an aim to explore opportunities and potential of marble and granite sector of the country, according to press statement issued by the institute here.

Speaking on the Occasion Chairperson, Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC) Shamamatul Amber Arbab highlighted the importance of marble and granite sector in substantial economic development.

She said that the consumption of local stones including marble and granite in public sectors projects should be encouraged for support and development of the local industry.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), PASDEC Zahid Maqsood, said that India, Pakistan total granite exports were just 0.

6 million, which is far behind its existing potential and stressed that this potential needed to be exploited for the better interests of the country.

He was of the view that the major impediments in the growth of this particular sector were lack of recognition in term of its true economic potential, uncontrolled blasting, limited mechanized mining, out-dated processing standards, 70 percent wastage through-out the value chain and in-considerable value addition.

He highlighted the importance of establishing processing facilities and training centers for value addition to enhance productivity adding that enhancing industry-academia linkages were also imperative for development of the sectorMeanwhile, the Chief of Exports, Federal board of Revenues (FBR) Iqbal Muneeb pointed out that government had eliminated certain duties on machinery imports in last budget and assured that FBR was ready to facilitate all sectors including marble and granite sector.

