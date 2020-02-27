Experts for revising planning models for improved PSDP growth outcomes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Speakers at a day-long conference on Thursday highlighted the importance of revising planning models to ensure desired growth outcomes of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

They were speaking at a conference organized by Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), the premier research think tank of the Planning Commission.

A book on "Doing Development Better: Analyzing the PSDP" written by Vice Chancellor of PIDE Dr Nadeem ul Haq, was also launched on the occasion.

Giving detailed presentation on the book, Nadeem-ul-Haq said since there were no parametric or simulation models used by the commission, hence the analysis and approvals often remain very rudimentary.

He also highlighted the importance of enhancing the capacity of project staff.

He said Mahbul Haq's Harvard model, which was being utilized, had become archaic, hence there was need to revisit the planning models for good results.

He was of the view that the outcome of the PSDP projects was declining, which needed to be considered for the sustainable development of the country.

Among others, the moot was attended by a large number of senior officials, representatives of donor agencies, think tanks, media and academia.

Speaking on the occasion, Planning Commission (PC) Deputy Chairman Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan highlighted the importance of devising growth-oriented policies including tax and industrial policies.

He highlighted the importance of devising proper policies elaborating that it was policy that leads to plan and plan provides roadmap of development.

He also highlighted the importance of promoting coordination among various economic bodies including Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), National Finance Committee (NFC) and IRSA for better growth results.

Meanwhile, Former Chief Statistician Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Asif Bajwa informed the participants that there was negative balance between the amount approved for PSDP and actual releases, citing an example of financial year 2018-19 during which total releases were Rs1,650 billion against allocations of Rs1,200 billion.