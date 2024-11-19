Experts’ recommendations at farm level prerequisite to increase wheat productivity: UAF VC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Adoption of modern agricultural practices, timely sowing, usage of certified seeds, balanced fertilizers, water saving techniques, and implementation of experts’ recommendation at field level are prerequisite to increase the wheat productivity, said Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

He addressed the students and faculty members of the university who were leaving for wheat campaign on second day here on Tuesday. He said that the UAF hand launched a 13-day wheat campaign as during 2023-24, the wheat was sown over 9.6 million ha area against cultivation of this crop previous year over 9.0 million ha, thus showing increase of 6.6 percent increase in wheat cultivation area.

He said that the wheat production stood at 31.4 million tonnes during 2023-24 as compared to 28.2 million tonnes previous year, and a growth of 11.6 was observed in wheat production.

He said the wheat campaign would not only benefit the farmers but also provide students with valuable hands-on experience in addressing real-world agricultural challenges.

He stressed the need of making cutting-edge agricultural technology accessible to farmers.

Dr Ghulam Murtaza said thousands of students of the University are in the rural areas under wheat drive in the five divisions of the province.

It is aimed at disseminating experts’ recommendations, guide the farmers about latest trends, environmental-friendly technology and to get first-hand knowledge regarding agricultural problems, he added.

Dr Shahid Ibne Zameer said that the University in collaboration with Punjab Agriculture Extension Department has launched campaign from November 18 to November 30.

UAF students will work in divisions of Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Gujrat and Gujranwala. He said all possible measurers are being taken in this regard.

Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif said that last year, the wheat witnessed a bumper crop, due to the adaptation of the latest technology.

He said that our students are capable and trained to address the problems of the farming community.

He said that the university as committed to ensure the food security and address the problems of farming community.

Assistant Director Extension Dr Amir Sadiq said that the government was making an all-out effort to address the agricultural challenges and facilitate the farming community by bringing Kisan package and other reforms.

Dr Ghulam Murtaza is convener of the campaign committee while the coordinators for the different division included Dr Riaz Virk, Dr Shahid Ibne Zamir, Dr Asim Aqeel, Dr Zahid Abbas, and Dr Tahir Munir Butt.