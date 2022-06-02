UrduPoint.com

Experts Say Discount Sales Of Russian Oil To West More Beneficial To Moscow Than Embargo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The sale of oil to Western countries at a below-market price would be a more favorable scenario for Russia rather than a complete embargo on imports since the oil producers would not have to decrease their output, experts told Sputnik on Thursday.

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the European countries were considering the possibility of continuing to buy oil from Russia but at a limited price in order to reduce Moscow's profits.

"The effect would depend on who would support the said measures and what the discount would be. If China, India and other Asian countries would not support this measure and the discount would not surpass the current $20-30 per barrel of Brent, then the news is rather positive for Russian oil producers," Russian stock market expert Igor Galaktionov said, adding that in that case the producers "would avoid mothballing of oil wells and safely redirect supplies to the Asian market, which would become a premium one."

Maksim Birukov, a senior analyst at Russian company Alfa-Capital, echoes Galaktionov's views, saying that discounted imports would be beneficial to both friendly and unfriendly countries.

He added that a forced price threshold would be more beneficial for Russian oil producers than a complete embargo on oil supplies. However, he said, such measure will have a negative impact on the Russian budget in any scenario.

Birukov explained that a complete embargo on Russian oil supplies would force Moscow to sell its oil at even lower prices to those who would be ready to buy or decrease the output. The latter would result in additional expenditures on well mothballing and its resumption in the future.

"Whether these troubles would be recouped by a possible rise in prices due to temporary shortages depends on a multitude of factors, many of which are not controlled by Russia," Birukov concluded.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the matter earlier on Thursday, saying that Russia will not be selling its energy resources at a loss and will be looking for other markets instead.

On Monday night, the EU leaders reached an agreement at a summit in Brussels to put an embargo on Russian oil transported by sea as part of the sixth package of sanctions in response to the military operation in Ukraine, while pipeline deliveries will continue as normal for now.

