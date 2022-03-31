Russian President Vladimir Putin's decree on requiring gas payments in rubles is an "elegant" solution which would allow for uninterrupted transit without breach of sanctions or existing contracts, Moscow-based think tank Institute for Energy and Finance (FIEF) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin's decree on requiring gas payments in rubles is an "elegant" solution which would allow for uninterrupted transit without breach of sanctions or existing contracts, Moscow-based think tank Institute for Energy and Finance (FIEF) said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian president signed a decree which stipulates that all contracts for pipeline gas deliveries with companies registered in countries that have sanctioned Russia must be settled in rubles. New rules for the sale of Russian gas to "unfriendly countries" will go into effect on Friday.

"The decree does not stipulate changing the payment currency, but introduces a new payment procedure, i.e. this decision is not a blatant or major violation of the current contracts (everyone will continue paying in Euros as they used to)," FIEF said on its Telegram channel.

The think tank went on to explain that Gazprom's clients are required switch to making payments through Gazprombank and do not actually have to acquire rubles.

"It is enough to just open special Currency and ruble accounts at Gazprombank. A partner will transfer payment for Russian gas to a currency account (in complete accordance with contractual conditions) and then Gazprombank, by selling the received currency at the Moscow Exchange for rubles, will pay rubles to tsaid.

Under this arrangement, Gazprom's foreign clients will not violate any sanctions against the Russian finance system and Gazprom will not violate its current contracts while still upholding the president's decision.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and the national energy giant Gazprom to switch payment for gas sales with countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia to rubles by the end of March.