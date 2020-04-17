Experts on digital technology emphasized to use the modern technology to safeguard US$351 million country's travel and tourism Industry in current challenging situation of COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Experts on digital technology emphasized to use the modern technology to safeguard US$351 million country's travel and tourism Industry in current challenging situation of COVID-19 pandemic.

The strategic preparedness and response plan to fight the COVID-19 has left most of the public policy decision makers in a fix between the availability of resources versus technological solutions available to them, Co-founder of digital solution group , Wusool Mohsin Iqbal said here while addressing to online seminar on use of digital solution organized by Mishaal Pakistan in recent COVID-19 pandemic here on Friday.

He said that Wusool, a company focused on digital solutions and payments has brought the non-contact Body Temperature Fast Screening Solutions to Pakistan.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the population to an unprecedented challenge, this can be addressed by social distancing and by identifying and separating the infected from the rest.

He said that the solution has been developed by CP Plus and distributed by Ethos Technologies.

Ethos Technologies has appointed Wusool as the authorized resellers for the state-of-the-art technology in Pakistan.

He further elaborated that, "What Pakistan needs is a non-contact, real-time, continuous and accurate temperature measuring equipment".

He said, "the border controlling authorities could benefit from Wusool's solution by non-contact monitoring, yet at the same time, a dedicated software system can be used to visually display the temperature information of the temperature measurement objects.

It could be used for entry-exit health quarantine at customs, airports, stations, terminals, land ports, and epidemic prevention in key places such as schools, hospitals, office buildings and etc,he added .

General Manager for Ethos Technologies, West Asia, Imtiaz Ghani said, "for a long time, thermal solutions such as thermal cameras and imagers have been used for surveillance.

He said the technology offered by Ethos has additional temperature-based screening and access control applications, which have gained more importance nowadays with the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19".

Ghani explained, "these solutions have proven helpful during past outbreaks of diseases such as SARS, the bird flu, the swine flu and E-bola.

Now, thermal solutions have come to light again in the wake of COVID-19, which as of 15th April has infected over 2 Million worldwide and killed 129,000,he added .

He said that countries have imposed restrictions on travelers from the more affected regions, and thermal solutions were needed more than ever at end user organizations to detect the temperatures of individuals".

Gilani said that Pakistan opened its Online visa System for the citizens of 175 Countries. Moreover, citizens from 50 Countries were eligible to apply for Visa On Arrival under Tourist Category and the citizens from 95 Countries were eligible to apply for Visa on Arrival under business Category.

He added making the task to monitor and manage the viral infectious diseases on borders a challenging proposition for the border control and health officials.

The technology proposed by Wusool, gave the perfect solution to guard borders and influx points for any virus or infection intrusion into the country, he proposed.

He said that Pakistan's major international airports Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, along with other international airports situated in Peshawar, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Quetta, Rahim Yar Khan, Turbat, Gwadar and D.G.Khan were entry/exit points for 6.8 million international travelers.

These could prove to be serious vulnerability points for any endemic or pandemic to spread in Pakistan and beyond.

He informed that the e COVID-19 has made the global travel and tourism industry vulnerable to a great catastrophe and Pakistan was no different than the rest of the world, with limited resources and large populations to be monitored and checked was a serious task for any administration.