UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exploration And Production (E&P) Companies Pay Rs 2.197 Bln Oil Royalty In Three Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 03:06 PM

Exploration and Production (E&P) companies pay Rs 2.197 bln oil royalty in three years

The government has collected an amount of Rs 2.197 billion on account of oil royalty from five hydrocarbon Exploration and Production (E&P) companies during the last three years for onward payment to the provinces concerned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The government has collected an amount of Rs 2.197 billion on account of oil royalty from five hydrocarbon Exploration and Production (E&P) companies during the last three years for onward payment to the provinces concerned.

"The royalty amounting to Rs 2,197.17 million has been collected from five E&P companies who discovered oil reserves in their 29 fields located in different parts of the country during the last three years," according to an official document available with APP.

"The companies, including United Energy Pakistan Limited, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited, Pakistan Oilfields Limited, Pakistan Petroleum Limited and Mari Petroleum Company Limited, paid Rs 38.86 million as oil royalty in 2016-17, Rs 449.99 million in 2017-18 and Rs 1,708.33 million in 2018-19.

Meanwhile, a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments said the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) would spend around Rs 1.384 billion to carry out welfare schemes and development projects in their operational areas during the current fiscal year under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

For the purpose he said, the OGDCL had earmarked Rs 1,019 million and PPLRs 365.7 million under their CSR programmes to be executed in 2019-20.

Every year, the OGDCL and PPL allocate around one percent and 1.5 percent of their pre-tax profit respectively to provide facilities like education, health, clean drinking water, vocational training and infrastructure development in their respective oil and gas producing districts under the Petroleum Concession Agreements.

The official said the government was making all-out efforts to make the Social Welfare Committees, constituted after Guidelines-2017, more effective bodies to ensure effective execution of the CSR schemes in oil and gas producing districts.

He said the committees had the mandate to identify, approve and ensure timely execution of the projects for well-being of local communities.

As per the existing formation, Member National Assembly is the chairman of Social Welfare Committee of his respective oil and gas producing district, DCO/DC is member/secretary, while MPA, district nazim/chairman of district council, tehsil nazim/chairman of tehsil council, nazim/chairman of union council are its members.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Education Water Oil Gas From Government Mari Petroleum Company Limited Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Pakistan Oilfields Limited Pakistan Petroleum Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Small scale earthquake in Islamabad, KPK areas

1 minute ago

Asian Development Bank (ADB) secures 1st Green Cli ..

9 seconds ago

4790 kg hashish seized, 14 arrested in Sargodha

21 minutes ago

Toxic smog delays Asian Tour golf in New Delhi

21 minutes ago

Balochistan govt to establish anti-harassment cell ..

21 minutes ago

Govt to take fish export up to $3 bln: NA apprised ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.