TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) An explosion hit Iran's Sanitized oil tanker in the Red Sea on Friday morning, media reported, citing sources.

According to the ISNA news agency, a blast hit the tanker, which belongs to the National Iranian Oil Company, and set it ablaze around 60 miles from the Saudi port city of Jeddah.

The explosion has resulted in oil spilling.

Experts are currently working to establish the reason behind the blast, ISNA reported, noting that this could be a terrorist attack.

None of the staff members has suffered any injury, ISNA added.