Explosion In South Africa's Johannesburg Leaves 1 Dead - Emergency Service

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Explosion in South Africa's Johannesburg Leaves 1 Dead - Emergency Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The recent explosion in the South African city of Johannesburg has left at least one person dead, Johannesburg Emergency Management spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said on Thursday, adding that those injured in the incident had been treated at the scene and later hospitalized.

Earlier in the day, local media reported about an explosion in Johannesburg which left a sinkhole in the road and several vehicles overturned. As a result of the incident, 41 people were injured, reports said.

"Joburg CBD (Central business District) Explosion Update: Body recovered by @CityofJoburgEMS Firefighters, #41 other patients treated for serious to minor injuries on scene and later transported to various health care facilities for further medical care," Mulaudzi wrote on Twitter.

The explosion was initially believed to be caused by a gas leak, but Egoli Gas, an oil and gas company in Johannesburg, said that its network had "experienced no pressure loss which indicates the gas pipelines are intact," expressing belief that the incident had probably nothing to do with a leak.

