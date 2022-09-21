Explosion Occurs at Gas Pipeline of Mexican Company Pemex - Safety Regulator

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) An explosion occurred on a gas pipeline of Mexico's Pemex (Petroleos Mexicanos) state-owned oil company in the state of Tabasco, the Agency for Safety, Energy and Environment (ASEA) said.

"Following reports of a pipeline explosion in Huimanguillo, Tabasco, ASEA is collecting information from local authorities," Angel Carrizales, an executive director at ASEA, said on Twitter.

The explosion on the Pemex gas pipeline occurred on Tuesday afternoon, according to local media. Witnesses at the scene confirmed evacuation of personnel. There are currently no reports of casualties or damage to nearby residential buildings.

Pemex is yet to comment on the incident.