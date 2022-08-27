Explosion Occurs at Pemex Gas Pipeline in Central Mexico - Puebla Public Security Services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) Rescuers in the east-central state of Puebla in Mexico have reported an explosion at a gas pipeline of the Pemex (Petroleos Mexicanos) state-owned oil company.

"In the explosion that occurred in (the municipality of) Amozoc, after initial reviews, no injuries or deaths were reported," Puebla's Department of Public Security said on social media on Friday.

According to local media reports, the explosion occurred at around 10:45 (15:45 GMT) on Friday and led to the destruction of two houses and damage to several buildings and one vehicle.

Firefighters and Pemex have requested the evacuation of people within a 500-meter (0.3-mile) radius to be able to put out the fire caused by the blast.