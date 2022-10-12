MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Explosive device went off at the entrance to the central market in the city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region on Wednesday morning, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The explosion occurred in the early morning, right before the market opens, the correspondent reported, adding that there were no casualties and only material damage was done.

Melitopol police forensic specialists and a canine team with dogs arrived on the scene. Law enforcement is searching the market and questioning witnesses.

"According to the preliminary assessment, the device was homemade, low-powered, with projectiles. The terrorists continue their attempts to intimidate the population of the city with such provocations," a police officer told the correspondent.