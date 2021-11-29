Expo 2020 Dubai receives 4.8 million visits

Expo 2020 Dubai announced that visit figures reached more than 4.8 million since its launch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Expo 2020 Dubai announced that visit figures reached more than 4.8 million since its launch.

According to the figures released by Expo 2020, numbers show an increase to 4,766,419.

The announcement followed weeks driven by music, sporting stars and high numbers of visitors showing interest in the November Weekday Pass, Arab news reported.

The Jubilee stage hosted an array of performances, including Kuwaiti singer Abdullah Al-Ruwaished and Egyptian artist Mohamed Hamaki.

The Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre saw artists from the Accademia Teatro alla Scala while Ireland's Grammy Award-winning Riverdance ended its toe-tapping run with a series of performances.

Other activities included the FIDE World Chess Championship, which was launched on Nov. 24, gaining the interest of both players and fans. The tournament, which runs until Dec. 16, will award the overall winner with $2.25m in prize money.

Expo 2020 Dubai runs until Mar. 31 next year, with Christmas festivities and a performance by 15-time Grammy Award-winner Alicia Keys lined up for December.