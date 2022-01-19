Expo 2020 Dubai records more than 10 million visits

Expo 2020 Dubai's visit numbers crossed the 10 million mark, organisers said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Expo 2020 Dubai's visit numbers crossed the 10 million mark, organisers said.

Since October 1, 2021, the event has recorded 10,188,769 visits, while virtual visits stand at more than 65 million.

Numbers in the past week were boosted by Global Goals Week, the first one to be held outside of New York, and a star-studded K-pop concert, The National reported .

Global Goals Week, in association with the UN, runs from January 15 to 22 to advance its Sustainable Development Goals.

Political leaders, business leaders and organisations from throughout the world are connecting during the week, while visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai are being encouraged to share their own personal to-do lists to drive positive change.

On January 16,Expo offered a special one-day Dh10 ticket to celebrate reaching 10 million visitors.

Organisers reminded people to follow all Covid-19 safety rules. All Expo visitors aged 18 and above must show either proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result taken within the previous 72 hour.

They must wear face masks at all times. There are PCR testing facilities at the site for country pavilion staff, frontline workers, and entertainers.

Expo 2020 Dubai runs until March 31.