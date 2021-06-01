Expo 2020 to bring world together

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Running for 182 consecutive days, Expo 2020 will bring the world together for a truly global celebration of world-class entertainment, cutting-edge innovation and culture from more than 190 participating nations.

Organisers of Expo 2020 Dubai while expressing a global media briefing shared that the opportunity would was gearing up to help shape a post-pandemic world and create a better future for all after a two-thirds majority of Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Member States voted in favour of postponing the next World Expo by one year, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The global mega event will now run from October 1st 2021 to March 31th, 2022, a delay that would allowe all participants to safely navigate the impact of COVID-19 and allows the World Expo to focus on a collective desire for new thinking to identify solutions to some of the greatest challenges of our time.

Expo 2020 Dubai would retain its name and remain committed to hosting an exceptional event that will celebrate humanity's resilience, creativity, culture and innovation, including major technological advances in the fields of medicine and science.

The first World Expo to be held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, and largest ever event to take place in the Arab world, Expo 2020 will welcome 192 countries, plus businesses, multilateral organisations and educational establishments.