Export competitiveness enhancement drive initiated

(@FahadShabbir)

The Engineering Development Board (EDB) has initiated its annual competitiveness and efficiency improvement exercise (2020-21), with special focus on export promotion of engineering products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Engineering Development Board (EDB) has initiated its annual competitiveness and efficiency improvement exercise (2020-21), with special focus on export promotion of engineering products.

This year, two major changes have been introduced in the exercise, according to EDB press statement issued here.

Firstly the exercise included an added objective to generate proposals, specifically focusing on enhancing exports of the engineering sector whereas secondly, under directives of EDB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) the management had been proactively reaching out to the industry in their respective clusters to get effective and timely inputs from each sector, it added.

This annual exercise was kicked-off by the EDB team led by CEO EDB, GM (Tariff) EDB and their team at the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

A large number of representatives from manufacturing companies and industry associations turned up for the meeting due to the personal efforts of the president GCCI and the chamber's office bearers, the statement added.

Some of the sectors represented in the meeting included home appliances, electric fans, cutlery, ceramics and sanitary ware, engineering fabrication, bicycle, steel melters, auto parts and furnace manufacturer etc.

The President of GCCI, Mian Umer Saleem and senior officials including ex-office bearers were present on the occasion. Mian Umer welcomed the initiative of the board.

He said that the purpose of the meeting was promotion of indigenization, imports substitution and more importantly export enhancement.

He added that the proposals for forthcoming budget 2020-21, unlike previous years, needed to be submitted well in time in order to provide appropriate time to the government for the evaluation and consideration for next budget.

Previously the proposals from the industry got delayed, hence proved to be the the main reason for not being considered in the budget. The president GCCI requested the participants to discuss their issues, however, they were also asked to submit written proposals at the earliest.

The participants in general pointed out various anomalies in their respective areas and constraints in managing their cash flows which they said were affected by pending tax refunds and input materials, leading to serious issues in cost of doing business; besides the rising energy cost remains a major impediment.

Regarding exports, the participants were of the opinion that lack of local testing facilities, certification and technological constraints in certain areas was an impediment in achieving international competitiveness, besides other infrastructure issues especially for the engineering sector.

President and senior office bearers of the GCCI, as well as industry leaders/representative appreciated the efforts of the EDB and hoped that the grievances of the engineering sector and the business community at large would be addressed by the Government.

They were unanimous in demanding the EDB may be designated as the main point of contact for the engineering industry to resolve their problems instead multiple government agencies.